Cement exports surges 40.36pc to $266.516m

The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 40.36 per cent during the fiscal year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $266.516 million during July-June (2023-24) against the exports of US $189.876 million during July-June (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the exports of cement also surged by 66.85 per cent going up from 4,247,470 metric tons to 7,087,401 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the exports of cement also witnessed an increase of 39.58 per cent during the month of June 2024 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports of cement from the country during June 2024 were recorded at US $29.719 million against the exports of US $21.292 million in June 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, exports of cement however decreased by 7.85 per cent during June 2024 when compared to the exports of US $32.251 million in May 2024, the PBS data revealed.