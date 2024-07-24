Gold rates see big increase in Pakistan

The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,300 and was sold at Rs. 252,800 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 250,500 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 1,972 to Rs. 216,735 from Rs. 214,763 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.198,674 from Rs. 196,866, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,920 and Rs.2,503.42 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $22 to $2,413 from $2,391, the Association reported.