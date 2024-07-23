Gold rates decrease by Rs 500 per tola to Rs 250,500

The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs. 250,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 251,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 429 to Rs. 214,763 from Rs. 215,192 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold came down to Rs.196,866 from Rs. 197,260, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,920 and Rs.2,503.42 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $2,391 from $2,402, the Association reported.