Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.30. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.5 and Rs280 respectively. The price of Euro came down by 22 paisa to close at Rs302.79 against the last day’s closing of Rs303.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen gained 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.78, whereas a decrease of 01 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs359.63 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs359.64. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs75.79 and Rs74.22 respectively.