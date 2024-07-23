Stuart Broad sees Andrew Flintoff´s Hundred head coach role

Stuart Broad suspects Andrew Flintoff is being groomed for a role as England head coach with a stint alongside Ben Stokes overseeing Northern Superchargers.

Flintoff has gravitated back towards cricket following a horror crash while filming for the BBC show Top Gear in December 2022, becoming increasingly involved with England’s white-ball set-up.

The former England captain and star of the 2005 Ashes was part of the backroom staff for the recent T20 World Cup and has been touted as a replacement for under-fire Matthew Mott following the team’s surrender of both limited-overs global crowns in the last few months. He will take charge of the Headingley-based Superchargers in The Hundred in the next few weeks in what Broad sees as a welcome development and a potential audition for a top England job in future.

“The players I’ve spoken to, when Freddie (Flintoff) has been involved in the coaching stuff, have loved him,” said Broad. “He’s at that great age where the players he’s now coaching, he was probably their hero. “For him to go into a changing room and hear him speak about the style he wants them to play is really exciting. We know he’s got a brilliant cricket brain, we know he’s a cricket fan and has a lot of energy for it.