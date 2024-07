De Bruyne going nowhere, says Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has poured cold water on reports linking Kevin De Bruyne with a move away from the club amid speculation the Belgian midfielder may depart for Saudi Arabia. De Bruyne, whose contract expires in 2025, said last month that he is not ruling out a move but Guardiola believes there will be no major changes to the squad before the end of the transfer window, which closes Aug. 30. “Kevin is not going,” Guardiola said at a press conference at North Carolina State University on Monday ahead of their opening U.S. tour match against Celtic. “I am delighted with the squad for many years. I don´t know what will happen in the market, if someone leaves, we will talk about that.