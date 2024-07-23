Aamir Khan and Mona reunite for third time

“Munjya” actor Mona Singh and Bollywood star Aamir Khan have reunited for the third time for a comedy adventure movie.

According to Indian media outlets, Singh has wrapped the shooting for the movie produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

It will be the third instance the two Bollywood actors will work together in a project, having appeared in 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha.

It is pertinent to mention that Mona Singh and Aamir Khan shared the screen in the previous two movies, this time it is a movie starring Singh being produced by Khan. “Mona has just wrapped up the film’s shoot. She has a wonderful relationship with Aamir Khan Productions and is excited to work with them for the third time,” an Indian media outlet reported, citing a source. Directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, the upcoming project has reportedly been titled “Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos”, co-starring Singh with Mithila Palkar and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. The comedy adventure movie will see Mona Singh portraying the role of a gangster.

Reports had earlier said that Imran Khan would make his comeback with the movie, however, the actor has denied such rumours. Mona Sing’s recent outing was in horror-comedy film ‘Munjya’ that became an instant hit at the box office.

Reacting to the successful run of the movie, she underscored the importance of good content rather than going for good looks in movies.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, the actress said that movies made with good content attract audience to theaters and not the films having stories circling around a hero.

The actress said that folklore got a universal appeal and the story of the movie was a rooted tale that resonated with the audiences globally. “It is crazy. Maharashtrian folklore is traveling the world. I am so happy about that. I have been receiving calls from people wanting to congratulate me,” Mona Singh added.