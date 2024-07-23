Zaheer Iqbal says ‘wanted to elope’ with Sonakshi Sinha

Actor husband of Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, revealed that he wanted to elope with her to another country, but not because of the public scrutiny due to their interfaith marriage.

In a new interview with an Indian entertainment outlet, Zaheer Iqbal confessed that he had thoughts, of eloping with Sonakshi Sinha abroad to get married and then return to India. However, it is not due to the criticism towards their interfaith marriage, but to have a ‘very intimate wedding ceremony’.

“I wanted to elope. just bounce to the country and go somewhere, get married and come back; but I got to know that wedding is not valid in India,” he said. “Like you can’t go to Las Vegas and get married, it is not allowed,” Iqbal added. To which, his better half shared, “So that plan was cancelled and I always wanted a very intimate wedding. And he was okay as long as his most important people were there, which is our friends and family, that were present at the signing.”

For the unversed, Bollywood lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in an intimate civil marriage, last month, on June 23, at the groom’s apartment in Bandra. They hosted a star-studded reception later in the evening, at a Mumbai-based eatery, Bastian. The couple dated for nearly seven years before taking the plunge.