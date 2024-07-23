Saif Ali Khan is ‘thankful to God’ he is married to Kareena and not Karisma

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is thankful to have been married to A-list heroine Kareena Kapoor and not her elder sister, and his frequent co-star, Karisma. In a new interview with a digital media outlet, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, who has been married to fellow actor Saif Ali Khan, for over a decade at this point, revealed that the couple fights over their AC temperature to date, but have somehow found a middle ground.

“We surely fight over the AC temperature because Saif wants 16 degrees Celsius because he is feeling hot all the time and I am like, ‘Saif’ and he is like ‘I know people have got divorced because of AC temperature’,” Kapoor shared. “So he wants 16 and I want 20, and he would be like, ‘Let’s settle for 19’, which is not too bad.”

She continued to divulge, “And every time Karisma comes home and we are having dinner, Lolo slyly changes the temperature to 25 and Saif is like, ‘God! Thank God I am married to Bebo because at least she settles for 19?.” Pertinent to note here that Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and ‘Pataudi’s Nawab’ Saif Ali Khan, who has been married since 2012, are parents to two sons, Taimur, 6, and Jeh, 2.