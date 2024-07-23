Syra Yousuf pens birthday wish for Nooreh Shahroz

A-list actor and doting mother, Syra Yousuf penned the sweetest birthday wish for her daughter Nooreh, as the star kid turned 10 on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Syra Yousuf treated her followers with an adorable montage video of her daughter, Nooreh Shahroz, to wish her on her 10th birthday.

The sweet birthday wish by the actor read: “And just like that you’ve stepped into the double digits age! Watching you grow up so fast has been absolutely surreal.”

“You are bright, beautiful and compassionate. You are kind-hearted, joyous and whimsical. You’re my magical mystery box, possessing the most wonderful qualities a tiny human can,” Yousuf added in the caption.

Concluding the note, the loving mom wished, “May the love and happiness you share with others return to you tenfold. I love you Always, Forever.”

The now-viral post received a huge response from her millions of followers in the form of likes and heart-warming birthday wishes for the celebrity kid.

Pertinent to note that Nooreh, is the only child of Yousuf, with her ex-husband, actor Shahroz Sabzwari, from their eight-year-long marriage. They parted ways in 2020.

While the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor is still happily single, Sabzwari married supermodel Sadaf Kanwal in 2022 and together they share a baby girl, Syeda Zahra Sabzwari.