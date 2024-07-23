A team of three scientists, Shantipriya Parida, Eda Alemdar, and Roman Poznanski, have made a big discovery about artificial intelligence (AI) and consciousness. They work at Europe’s largest AI lab and published their study in the Journal of Multiscale Neuroscience.

Understanding AI and Consciousness

The study looks at how AI can understand emotions and make decisions like humans. The scientists believe consciousness is made up of different parts, called holons, arranged in a hierarchy. They used a new idea called the dynamic organicity theory (DOT) to measure how AI can be subjective, or have personal experiences. They found that AI can understand emotional capacity, meaning AI might make conscious decisions based on emotions, not just data.

Going Beyond Deep Learning

Traditional deep learning, a common AI method, needs a lot of data and is hard to understand. This new research shows the limits of deep learning, especially when the data is messy or incorrect. Parida, Alemdar, and Poznanski say AI needs new approaches to go beyond just learning from data and start making meaningful decisions.

Creating Conscious AI with DOT

The scientists explain how AI can become conscious using DOT. This theory says that consciousness comes from the way information is organized and interacts, not just from brain activity. This means AI could have pre-cognitive experiences, understanding things before acting, similar to humans.

Brain Complexity and Consciousness

The study also looks at how the brain’s complex structure and energy use lead to consciousness. The scientists explain that quantum potential energy fluctuations and thermodynamic constraints in the brain are important for consciousness. This idea can help create AI systems with consciousness similar to the human brain.

New Future for AI

This research could change how we think about AI and consciousness. It shows the potential for developing AI that understands and is aware, much like humans. The scientific community is excited about these new possibilities, which could lead to AI systems with advanced understanding and awareness.