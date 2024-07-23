UK climate strategy under scrutiny at landmark court case

The British government on Tuesday faces an unprecedented legal challenge for allegedly failing to protect people, property and infrastructure from the likely effects of climate change.

Environmental campaigners Friends of the Earth and two men whose lives have been affected by rising temperatures have brought a two-day case at the High Court in London.

The case is the first of its kind in Britain and comes after criticism of the government’s climate change risk management strategy and a landmark European court ruling against the Swiss state. Friends of the Earth and the co-claimants will argue that Britain’s National Adaptation Programme to protect against soaring temperatures, flooding or coastal erosion is inadequate and unlawful.

“For the first time in UK legal history, the High Court will have to determine whether the government’s policy to adapt to climate change is lawful, including as to whether our clients’ human rights have been breached,” said lawyer Rowan Smith.

“This is truly a landmark climate change case, which is likely to have far-reaching implications for generations to come.” The latest National Adaptation Programme (NAP3) dates from July 2023 and has to be renewed every five years.

It sets out the government’s climate adaptation aims, as well as the plans and policies to meet them and protect communities that could be affected. The claimants’ lawyers will submit that in drawing up the policy, the Conservative government, defeated earlier this month at a general election, failed to comply with the 2008 Climate Change Act.