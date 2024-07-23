NDMA forecasts ‘significant’ rainfall, potential flooding in KP, AJK

The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Center has forecast strong monsoon currents to penetrate from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bangal in upper regions of Pakistan.

The NDMA, in a statement on Tuesday, said that these monsoon currents may the lead to a series of rains across various parts of the country over the next 24 hours and may continue until July 27.

Additionally, it anticipated thunderstorms and rain to lash the coastal areas of Sindh tonight.

These areas include Karachi, Hyderabad, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Larkana Division, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Islamkot, and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) anticipated heavy to moderate rainfall in southern Punjab’s Rohi and Rahim Yar Khan, Azad Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur.

Heavy to moderate rainfall is also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan and areas of Gilgit Baltistan.

The NDMA has urged people to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides that may be caused by the rains.

It also warned of flood situations in various urban areas, rising water levels in streams and rivers, and landslides in mountainous areas.

NDMA issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilised resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.

“Tourists are advised to avoid traveling to these areas during the forecasted period,” the statement said. “The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.”

NDMA advised the public to stay informed and download “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.