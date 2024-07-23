Lahore receives scattered rain

Heavy rains in Lahore and adjacent areas put humidity to rest, bringing much needed relief to the heat-stricken residents of provincial capital. It was reported that Lakshami Chowk, Abbott Road, Garhi Shahu, Mall Road, Canal Road, Garden Town received heavy rainfall in the morning, resulting in electricity disruption in these areas. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain-windstorm/thundershower in Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, east and south Balochistan and lower Sindh during the next 24 hours. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected during the forecast period. Hot and very humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. The PMD has warned that heavy rainfalls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs and streams of Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan, Malakand, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Kurrum, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi and Kashmir. Urban flooding also expected in low-lying areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 23 and 24. Landslides may disrupt road traffic at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period. According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to strengthen from tomorrow (evening/night).