IHC CJ unhappy over arrest of people without FIR

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamer Farooq on Tuesday expressed annoyance over arresting of citizen without any FIR and remarked that the court would pass an order regarding the matter. The Chief Justice remarked that an arrest couldn’t be made mere on the wish of investigation officer, adding that whether someone could be arrested without any proof. He asked that whether it was necessary to arrest all the people sitting at PTI secretariat and if it was crime to sit in that office.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq gave these remarks during hearing of a case filed by PTI’s activist Memona Kamal. DIG Operations Islamabad Police, Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Additional Attorney General appeared before the court. During the course of proceeding, the Additional Attorney General said that the FIA had registered a case against 12 accused including two women. The other people were released on personal sureties, he said.

The Chief Justice remarked that 32 people were arrested while the case was registered against 11. He said that 21 people were kept in illegal custody for ten hours. Whether all arrested people were wanted, he questioned. The FIA’s officials said that the mobile devices of ten persons were in its custody for technical analysis. The court questioned that under what law the mobiles were taken from the people who were not under arrest. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned.