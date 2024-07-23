CM Murad directs SPSC to hold combined competitive exam every year

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday directed the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) to ensure the holding of a Combined Competitive Examination every year so that the shortage of officers can be met in time.

This, he said while speaking in a meeting held with a delegation of SPSC members led by its Chairman Mohammad Waseem at the CM House.

The member who attended the meeting includes Rizwan Memon, Rizwan Ahmad, Malik Ghori, Qazi Shahid Parvaiz, Arif Hanif, Farhat Kamal, Vikram Singh Sodho, Nusrat Mangan, Kalpna Devi, Rabia Salahuddin, Dr Qazi Masood, Muzaffar Leghari, Dr Saeed Mangnejo and Secretary Nazeer Qureshi.

Briefing the CM, the Chairman SPSC said that the Commission was a constitutional body with the primary task of recruiting competent officers opting for civil bureaucracy for the Sindh government. He added that the SPSC endeavored to recommend the most suitable candidates through a fair, transparent, and merit-based recruitment process.

The CM was informed that approximately 28 requisitions were received from various departments of the provincial government for the recruitment process against different posts. SPSC issued eight consolidated advertisements and Combined Competitive Examination -2023 promptly.

Subsequently, more than 30 interview programs/sessions for different posts under different Committees were scheduled simultaneously, and results were announced promptly to complete the recruitment process.

The CM was informed that after due diligence, 5435 appropriate and qualified individuals, including Medical Officers (male/female) BPS-17, Staff Nurses BPS-16 Division-wise, Lecturers BPS-17 and Subject Specialists BPS-17, Municipal Officers BPS-17, Town Officer BPS-16, were recommended to the concerned administrative departments.

The CM instructed the Chairman SPSC to establish a computer-based testing laboratory to bring more transparency to the Commission and uphold meritocracy.

The number of Posts Recommended by the Commission for various departments from September 2022 to December 2022, January 2023 to December 2023 and January 2024 to April 2024 is 9836.

The Chairman SPSC informed the CM that the five major departments served by the Commission included the Health Department with 591 Posts, the Livestock Department with 257 Posts, Agriculture Supply and Prices with 127 Posts, Environment, Climate: 93 Posts and College Education with 83 Posts.

To a question, the CM was informed that the Commission was in the process of selecting 9466 posts, including 2600 posts of School education, 1659 College Education, 383 Agriculture, 34 Works and Services, 179 Health Department, 1881 ASI, 1300 medical officers and others. Murad Ali Shah directed the commission to select the best teachers for school and college education.

The Chairman SPSC along with his members presented an annual report to the Chief Minister.