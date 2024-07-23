CDA, FCDO collaborate to transform Islamabad into a modern city

Chairman CDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa Tuesday met with FCDO British High Commission Development Director Joe Mayur and his delegation to discuss potential areas of cooperation for the development of Islamabad.

The meeting aimed to transform Islamabad into a brand city through various initiatives.

The CDA briefed the delegation on proposed projects to modernize Islamabad, including digitization of infrastructure and services, large-scale plantation to increase green cover, digital parking management, and digital billboards for outdoor advertising.

It was decided to digitilize property tax collection for increased efficiency and transparency.

The meeting also gave consent for technical assistance for obtaining carbon credits and formation of a joint working group to enhance cooperation and develop multi-term goals. Chairman CDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the importance of collaboration for sustainable and efficient projects to modernize and prosper Islamabad. The joint working group will set timelines to achieve these goals, paving the way for a transformed Islamabad.