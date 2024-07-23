FIA withdraws appeal against Sanam’s acquittal

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday withdrew its appeal against the acquittal of PTI worker Sanam Javed, leading to the conclusion of the case in the Islamabad District and Sessions Court.

The hearing, presided over by Judge Afzal Majoka, addressed the FIA’s appeal to the duty magistrate’s decision to discharge Javed from the case. During the court proceedings, FIA prosecutor Sheikh Amir appeared to present the agency’s position.

Sanam Javed expressed her gratitude to the judge, stating, “Thank you for your kindness in this case.” In response, Judge Majoka clarified, “I administered justice, not a favour. Lawyers presented their arguments, and I ruled according to the law.”

The court subsequently dismissed the appeal based on the FIA’s withdrawal, closing the matter.

Earlier, the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, had challenged the Lahore High Court’s decision to discharge Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanam Javed from a Gujranwala case in the Supreme Court.

The appeal aims to overturn the ruling made by a two-member bench headed by Justice Asjad Ghural, which ordered Javed’s release due to insufficient evidence related to the events of May 9.