RPO suspends CIA staff team over inmate’s suicide

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan, suspended CIA Staff team including the Incharge CIA on suicide of a criminal in police lockup on Tuesday. Taking action on the incident of a criminal’s suicide in police lockup under the custody of CIA staff police, the regional police officer has sought detailed report from District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad Khosa and directed him to ensure stern action against the officials involved in negligence. He said that suicide of a criminal and police custody was not a minor thing to ignore. He said that the officials found involved in negligence would face stern legal action. It is pertinent to mention here that the CIA Staff police arrested an accused Dilshad s/o Abdul Majeed in a case number 694/24 and locked him in the police lockup. On next day, the police found him dead after he committed suicide by hanging himself with the roof of the lockup. However, the body has been sent to District Headquarters Hospital Rajanpur for autopsy while the investigation has also been started into the incident, police sources said.