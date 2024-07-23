US Secret Service admits failure to protect Trump

US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle admitted on Monday that the agency failed to prevent an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, acknowledging a significant operational failure.

Testifying before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, Cheatle said, “We failed,” and took full responsibility for the security breach at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The incident, which occurred on July 13th, represents one of the most severe failures in decades for the agency charged with protecting presidents and former presidents.

The attempt on Trump’s life resulted in him sustaining an ear injury, while one rally attendee was killed and another was injured. The assailant, 20-year-old nursing home aide Thomas Crooks, was shot dead by law enforcement at the scene. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

The security breach has led to significant political fallout, with Republican leaders such as House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calling for Cheatle’s resignation. During the hearing, Representative James Comer (R-KY) voiced similar sentiments, expressing no confidence in Cheatle’s leadership. “The Secret Service has thousands of employees and a significant budget. But it has now become the face of incompetence,” Comer stated.

In her defence, Cheatle outlined the extensive security measures that had been in place for Trump and emphasized the agency’s non-partisan mission. “Our mission is not political. It is literally a matter of life and death,” she stressed.

Cheatle also pointed out the resource strains faced by the Secret Service, mentioning concurrent responsibilities such as a rival campaign event in Pittsburgh featuring Jill Biden and a NATO summit in Washington, which contributed to staffing shortages.