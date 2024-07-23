Mutual Responsibility

Ever since the Sharif administration announced Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, unanswered and intriguing questions abound among the locals, especially those who were hit the hardest during previous military campaigns. Monday’s elaborate presser by DG ISPR could best be described as the armed forces’ attempt to explain their position on the gravity of the challenges awaiting Pakistan and provide a comprehensive picture of the upcoming counter-terrorism operation.

Clearing the air on the displacement issue, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif called on the nation to be mindful of a “massive, illegal mafia” determined to sabotage the campaign on the altar of politics. Now, laying down the specifics of a strategy said to be in line with the already-in-place National Action Plan is a great first step, but this fresh effort to decisively crush the terrorism threat would only become a resounding success if launched after winning the confidence of the entire federation.

Taking all stakeholders on board and addressing their reservations in addition to sharing information about the legal and diplomatic realms would be crucial to balance the scales and is something Islamabad appears to have realised. However, if the state and its institutions are supposed to be better equipped before jumping on the battlefield, their worries also warrant attention. What the director-general identified as “digital terrorism” can neither be denied as a fragment of imagination nor overlooked under the guise of freedom of expression.

May it be questions on the nature and scope of the offensive or the funds required, especially since no aid has been promised by the US or other allies, the electorate is well within its rights to demand answers from the executive. However, the vile display of extreme emotions is unlikely to bear results.

Just as we expect the government to not view every critic as an enemy, the same should apply to digital warriors, unleashing tirades upon tirades while comfortably seated in their homes and far removed from the actual situation on the ground. An empathetic, broader approach that focuses on fact in place of frustrations from both sides remains the only viable solution out of the present abyss. *