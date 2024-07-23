PM reiterates commitment to boosting investment in country

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday emphasized the government’s commitment to bolstering investment in the country, underscoring efforts to create a business-friendly environment for traders and investors.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting at the PM House focused on enhancing investment and the operational capacity of federal ministries.

During the session, the Prime Minister instructed relevant authorities to establish a steering committee dedicated to monitoring progress in these areas. This initiative aims to streamline efforts and ensure effective implementation of policies aimed at fostering economic growth.

The meeting highlighted that the Public Private Partnership Authority had engaged the services of Kearney, a renowned consultancy firm with global expertise, particularly in the Middle East. Kearney presented their ongoing consultation strategy with the Pakistani government, having already engaged with 15 federal institutions and identified 97 priority projects.

Kearney outlined its commitment to developing a comprehensive plan for sustainable development in collaboration with the Pakistani government. They also pledged support for privatizing State Owned Enterprises (SOEs), enhancing the regulatory framework for public sector enterprises, and attracting more investors to Pakistan.

Key attendees at the meeting included Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehanzeb Khan, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ihsan Afzal, and other senior officials.

This concerted effort reflects the government’s proactive stance towards economic revitalization and capacity building across federal ministries, aiming to pave the way for sustained growth and development in Pakistan.