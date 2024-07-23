3 terrorists killed in infiltration bid at Pak-Afghan border

Security forces detected the movement of three terrorists attempting to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir district last night, the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said.

The infiltrators were surrounded and engaged in an intense exchange of fire. “All three terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR stated in a statement on Monday.

Pakistan has consistently urged the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side. The Afghan authorities are expected to fulfil their obligations and prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for launching attacks against Pakistan.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing our borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR statement added. Last week, the Foreign Office summoned the Afghan embassy in-charge after terrorist attack on the Bannu cantonment. The Hafiz Gul Bahadur group took responsibility of the attack. The Afghan envoy was recorded a strong protest and was told to convey Pakistan’s strong reservations to the Afghan authorities.

Later on, Pakistan said the Afghan Taliban authorities knew the whereabouts of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorists and added “Islamabad expects Kabul to take concrete action against them”.

“Pakistan has been engaged in several conversations with the Afghan authorities in the last several months, where we have been exchanging intelligence and information, concrete evidence of individuals and groups responsible for terror attacks inside Pakistan,” the Foreign Office spokesperson told reporters at a weekly briefing. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was responding to a series of questions about a surge in terrorist attacks in the country in recent weeks and Pakistan’s possible next step.