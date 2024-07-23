PTI spokesman arrested as govt accuses party of anti-state propaganda

Islamabad Police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan in Islamabad, party leader Shibli Faraz said.

The former ruling party criticised law enforcers, accusing them of disregarding the law.

“It’s absolutely shameful how Islamabad Police continues to completely mock and disregard every law in this country. Law of the jungle is reigning over Pakistan!” PTI said in a statement on X.

The PTI added that police confiscated a computer and other items from the party secretariat.

Earlier, it was being reported that PTI chief Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had also been arrested. However, sources within the Islamabad Police have denied this.

They also denied reports of the arrest of PTI women and the confiscation of laptops and documents from the office. Footage shared by the party on X showed numerous police vehicles and officials outside its secretariat. PTI leader Khurrum Sher Zaman condemned the raid, claiming it was ordered by the “Form-47 government”. “We’ve been informed that they’ve locked staff in a room & waiting for a prison van to arrive & have taken computers & important documents,” he wrote on X.

In a statement, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan confirmed he accompanied Raoof Hasan to the police lines due to Hasan’s health issues. Gohar stated that the police informed him he was not required in any case and was free to leave. “Police dropped me home,” said Gohar.

Meanwhile, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan remains in custody at the police lines. Separately, PTI leader and former MPA Shabbir Mehr has been arrested in Gujranwala in a case linked with the May 9 riots.

This case was registered at Gujranwala Cantt Police Station on May 9. The arrest was carried out under stringent security measures, following which Shabbir Mehr was presented before the District and Sessions Judge’s court. The court, after reviewing the case, ordered a 10-day physical remand of the accused to the police for further investigation. Shabbir Mehr, a notable figure in the PTI, is being investigated for his alleged involvement in activities that led to the registration of the case at Cantt Police Station.