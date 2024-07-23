Israel pursuing agenda of genocide: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the violent attack by Israeli forces in Khan Younis, adding that such an aggressive attack within minutes of instructions to evacuate refugees was an insult to human rights. “It is clear that the Israeli forces are pursuing an agenda of genocide against the Palestinians,” Shehbaz said. “The Palestinian refugees were not even given a chance to evacuate,” Sharif said according to a post on state-run TV channel’s X account. “The nation of Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with its Palestinian brothers and sisters,” he said.