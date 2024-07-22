Daily Times

POL import bill decreases by 0.61 percent in FY2024

APP

The imports of the overall petroleum group decreased by 0.61 percent during the fiscal year 2023-24 as compared to the corresponding period of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The total imports of the petroleum group during July-June (2023-24) stood at $ 16,910.249 million as against the imports of $ 17,014.558 million during the same period of last year, according to PBS data. Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 12.91 percent, from $ 7,628.442 million last year to $ 6,643,912 million during the time period under review. However, the imports of petroleum crude increased by 11.80 percent, from $ 4,947.216 million to $ 5,531.129; natural gas liquefied by 4.84 percent, from $ 5,531.129 to $ 3,945.703 whereas the imports of petroleum gas liquefied went up by 16.93 percent and reached to $ 675.029 million as compared to $ 789.287 last year. The imports of all other petroleum group products decreased by 35.86 percent and went down to $0.339 million from $0.218 million. Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed a decrease of 3.73 percent during the month of June 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.

