Govt to encourage private seed companies: minister

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and private seed company Akora Seed Company here on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure supply of quality seeds.

Chief Executive Officer of Akora Seed Company Muhammad Siddiq and Javed Marwat, Secretary Agriculture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Provincial Minister Major Retired Sajjad Barkwal participated in the ceremony as the chief guest.

On this occasion, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries Abdul Karim Tordhir and senior officials of the Agriculture Department were also present. Talking to the representatives, the provincial minister assured them that the government would provide all the facilities to the seed companies in the supply of quality seeds. He further said that private seed companies had very important role in providing quality seed. Quality seed supply is not possible without the positive role of seed companies. Private seed companies should play a role with the government to supply quality seed and prevent adulteration and illegal trading of seed in the market, he said.

On this occasion, the representatives of the private seed companies assured the minister that they would play their role alongside the government against illegal business and adulteration of seeds.

While discussing the MoU, the provincial minister said it will provide opportunities for companies to work together with government agricultural institutions and private seed companies will benefit from innovative research. Similarly, the government and private seed companies will jointly provide farmers with modern and high-productivity sources of commodity varieties through faster methods, which will significantly increase agricultural production and farmers’ income, he said and added, the provincial government’s priorities include increasing agricultural production and providing facilities to farmers.

He expressed the hope that such initiatives under the auspices of the provincial government would play a role in the development of agriculture.

Provincial Director of Federal Institute for Seed Registration and Verification Inayatullah Khan was also present on this occasion.