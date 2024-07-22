Gold rates up by Rs 1,000 per tola to Rs 251,000

The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,000 and was sold at Rs. 251,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs. 250,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 857 to Rs. 215,192 from Rs. 214,335 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.197,260 from Rs. 196,473, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,920 and Rs.2,503.42 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $2,402 from $2,400, the Association reported.