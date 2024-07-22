Rose says British Open run ‘increases hunger’

Justin Rose said finishing joint second at the British Open on Sunday had increased his desire to secure another major title as he enters his mid-40s — more than a decade after he won his first.

The Englishman came through qualifying to briefly top the leaderboard during the final round at Royal Troon, before finishing two shots behind eventual champion Xander Schauffele. “I think I’m coming to a good stage of my career again,” said Rose, who turns 44 later this month.

“I’ve adapted to living — travelling a lot more than I used to, but I’m kind of learning how that all feels and works. Hopefully I can find a nice balance again and compete.” Rose’s sole major championship victory came at the 2013 US Open at Merion Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

He has come to close to adding another on a number of occasions, most notably at the 2017 Masters when he lost to Sergio Garcia in a playoff.

Rose also finished tied for second at the 2015 Masters and at the 2018 British Open. The gold medallist at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero has slipped to 67th in the world rankings and failed to get an exemption for this year’s British Open, meaning he had to qualify.

Rose went out on three-under-par in Sunday’s final round before dropping a shot at the 12th and bouncing back with birdies at 16 and 18.

His score of 67 meant he finished on seven under, level with American Billy Horschel.

“I’ve put a lot of time and effort and resources into my health and wellness, and hopefully I can stretch that out,” Rose said of his career. “Still hungry for it, and this increases that hunger, yeah.”