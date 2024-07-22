Viral proposal was pre-planned; I had already met Iqra’s mother: Yasir Hussain

Actor-director Yasir Hussain disclosed that the iconic proposal moment for his now-wife Iqra Aziz, during an awards ceremony, was pre-planned by organisers.

During a recent outing on actor-host Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast ‘Excuse Me’, Yasir Hussain divulged that the viral proposal stunt for his wife Iqra Aziz, during a popular awards ceremony, was all planned by the organisers and he had no plans to go on one knee, as he he had already met the latter’s mother with her proposal.

“So Frieha wanted to do something special and it was her idea,” he told the host.

“We were together and by that time I had already met her mother as well but at that time I remembered how Iqra once complained about how I had never gone on a knee and actually proposed to her,” Hussain recalled.

“The idea was completely fresh as no one had ever proposed on an award show like that and we were anyway getting married so Frieha suggested that I should propose to her on the stage. But I was too conscious about the stage thing so at last we came to the conclusion to do it like that,” explained the ‘Jhooti’ actor, adding that Aziz still had no idea about the entire plan.

For the unversed, celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz exchanged rings in June 2019 after the former went on his knees for his lady love during an awards ceremony. They got married the same year in a private affair witnessed only by family members and celebrity friends. The couple welcomed their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain in 2021.