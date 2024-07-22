Court marriage scene in ‘Teri Chhaon Mein’ ignites mixed reaction

The portrayal of a court marriage in ‘Teri Chhaon Mein’ has drawn mixed reactions from viewers.

The drama revolves around Salaar and Wadima, two young individuals deeply in love, who find themselves battling against all odds to be together.

Salaar and Wadima are students who share an intense connection.

However, their path to happiness is obstructed by Wadima’s cruel and controlling father.

Determined to break free from his clutches, Wadima runs away with Salaar and they choose to solemnise their union. Fleeing from Wadima’s father and the police, they seek assistance from a lawyer and the legal community.

The two ultimately find themselves standing before a judge, ready to embark on their journey as a married couple.

A user said: “I’m glad they got married. Her father is truly delusional and her mother knows it very well.”

One commented: “When you have selfish and stubborn parents you are always wrong to them.”

However, others believed that parents should have been involved and made to understand the couple’s love.

Critics of Teri Chhaon Mein expressed disappointment over the portrayal of a girl running away from home for the sake of a man.

They argued that such narratives may perpetuate harmful stereotypes and did not align with the cultural values of familial harmony and respect. A user wrote: “Such dramas have a very bad impact on today’s teenage girls because at that age you don’t understand what is happening in life.”