Many projects yet to come: Fawad Khan

Indian fans are finally able to see Fawad Khan on screen after a long break. The actor is currently starring in “Barzakh,” where he reunites with Sanam Saeed, his co-star from “Zindagi Gulzar Hai.”

He expressed regret to his Indian followers for making them wait so long to see him again in an interview that was conducted following the premiere of this show.

Fawad Khan expressed his regret for keeping his Indian fans waiting for his next project in an interview with PTI.

Although he claimed he had no control over the delay, he acknowledged that he was happy that his supporters persisted in waiting for him.

He apologized for keeping the supporters waiting for so long, saying, “I have always been very thankful to them.” But it was not in my hands.

I think that everything happens in its own time. You say that ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ but we also have another saying, ‘aankh ojhal, pahaad ojhal’ (out of sight, out of mind). This also happens.”

Giving his supporters a ray of hope, he said that he has a ton of upcoming projects. He stated that starting in the upcoming year, his followers will be able to see more of him.

He continued, “I can only say that the coming time is going to be very interesting. If you are waiting for my work, there is a lot that’s going to come out next year.

Everything should, in my opinion, go at its speed and in a good environment. I hope to release a lot more information from my end by 2025.