Couple shot dead over ‘honour’

A young couple who had contracted free-will marriage was found dead inside their home in the Manghopir area of Karachi on Monday, sources said. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Hafeezur Rehman Bugti, the bodies of the couple, identified as Adil and Sidra, were found inside their house with gunshot wounds. The police officer said that the preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had married a few months ago and were living in hiding in Sultanabad. Hafeezur Rehman Bugti said that the girl’s family discovered their whereabouts, and her brothers allegedly opened fire on the couple, killing them both. The SSP West confirmed that the double murder was an honor killing, saying that the police are currently investigating the incident further.