Democrats hail Biden legacy, Republicans demand resignation

Leading Democrats were quick to hail Joe Biden’s legacy on Sunday after the US president’s historic decision to end his reelection bid, while Republicans instead demanded his resignation.

From former presidents to current lawmakers, Biden’s party faithful rallied around him as he passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, endorsing her to take on Donald Trump.

Harris herself praised Biden’s “selfless and patriotic act,” saying in a statement that his accomplishments are “unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office.” In a joint statement, former president Bill Clinton and ex-secretary of state Hillary Clinton said they “join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all that he accomplished.”

With less than a month until the party’s scheduled nominating convention, they too threw their weight behind Harris.

“Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her. America’s future depends on it,” they said. Barack Obama, who picked then-senator Biden as his running mate in 2008, called him a “patriot of the highest order,” but warned of “uncharted waters in the days ahead” — and stopped short of endorsing Harris. Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, who still wields immense influence among Democratic lawmakers and had reportedly been pushing for Biden’s exit, said in a statement that “his legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history.”

The two top Democratic leaders in Congress also praised Biden’s legislative accomplishments without endorsing a replacement.

“President Joe Biden is one of the most accomplished and consequential leaders in American history,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Biden’s “decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.”

– Republican fury –

Republican leaders, including Trump, slammed Biden’s presidency and called for the 81-year-old to resign.

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was! … We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump, 78, posted on his Truth Social network.

Senator J.D. Vance, Trump’s pick for running mate, said Biden “has been the worst President in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way.” House Speaker Mike Johnson meanwhile said that “if Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president.” “He must resign the office immediately,” he said in a statement.

However many Republicans recently called for Biden, who was trailing Trump in polling, to stay in the race — arguing replacing him would be “undemocratic.” Mitch McConnell, the top Senate Republican, claimed in a statement Sunday that “the Democratic Party has been busy in recent weeks trying to upend the expressed will of the American people in primary elections across the country.” Senator Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, meanwhile expressed “respect” for Biden in a statement and sent “warm wishes,” saying “his decision to withdraw from the race was right and is in the best interest of the country.”

– Family –

Biden’s family offered loving support to their patriarch, as his five-decade political career now heads to a close.

First Lady Jill Biden reposted her husband’s statement on X announcing his exit with a simple two-heart emoji. Granddaughter Naomi Biden said on X she is “nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction.”