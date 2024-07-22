Hundreds of migrants leave southern Mexico on foot in a new caravan headed for the US border

Hundreds of migrants from around a dozen countries left from Mexico´s southern border on foot Sunday, as they attempt to make it to the U.S. border. Some of the members of the group said they hoped to make it to the U.S. border before elections are held in November, because they fear that if Donald Trump wins, he will follow through on a promise to close the border to asylum-seekers. “We are running the risk that permits (to cross the border) might be blocked,” said Miguel Salazar, a migrant from El Salvador. He feared that a new Trump administration might stop granting appointments to migrants through CBP One, an app used by asylum-seekers to enter the U.S. legally – by getting appointments at U.S. border posts, where they make their cases to officials.