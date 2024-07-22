Brazilian chief of staff visits NHQ

Brazilian Chief of Staff Admiral Andre Luiz Silva Lima De Santana Mendes visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy also presented Guard of Honour. Brazilian Chief of Staff laid floral wreath at Shuhada Monument and afterwards was introduced to Principal Staff Officers of Naval Headquarters.

Later, Admiral Andre Luiz Silva Lima De Santana Mendes called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interests, regional maritime security environment and bilateral naval collaboration. Various avenues of cooperation including training, exchange of visits and conduct of bilateral naval exercises between the two Navies were also focused. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols to ensure maritime security and peace in the region. The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

The recent visit of Brazilian Chief of Staff will further augment and expand defence ties between the two brotherly countries in general and the defence forces in particular.