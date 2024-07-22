IHC removes objections to plea against Imran’s arrest

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday removed the objections of registrar office on a petition against the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in toshakhana case.

The court instructed the office to fix the case again for hearing. A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the case along with the objections of the registrar office. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till July 25. sIt may be mentioned here that the registrar office of IHC has objected on the petition and stated that how the case could be filed when the physical remand of the accused was already granted.