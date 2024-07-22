Tarar for planting maximum trees to combat climate challenges

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, on Monday emphasized to address the looming challenge of climate change highlighting the critical need to plant a significant number of trees for the sake of future generations.

During a ceremony held by the Capital Development Authority at Margalla Hills, in his address, Tarar highlighted the commitment of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani government to maintain Islamabad’s environment by promoting extensive tree plantation. He praised Islamabad as one of the nation’s most beautiful cities, with Margalla National Park serving as a prized asset.

Tarar underscored that Islamabad enjoys superior air quality compared to other cities, asserting that planting more trees would further enhance the environment. He lamented that while Pakistan contributes only 2% of global carbon emissions, it bears 90% of the adverse effects of climate change.

Calling for international cooperation, Tarar urged countries with high carbon emissions to collaborate with Pakistan in combating climate change impacts. He encouraged Islamabad residents to actively participate in the plantation drive, announcing the launch of an application enabling them to monitor the growth of trees they plant.

Emphasizing the crucial link between humanity’s survival and extensive tree plantation, Tarar appealed to electronic media channels to allocate prime-time air slots for discussions on combating climate change. He called upon the Pakistan Broadcasters Association to host special segments in talk shows to raise public awareness about the significance of tree plantation.

Tarar announced the “selfie with a tree” campaign on social media to promote tree planting, proposing a schedule for ministries to plant trees and share selfies with the planted saplings to inspire public participation. He advocated for launching a green rooftop project in the capital to revolutionize urban plantation efforts.

In conclusion, Tarar underscored the collective responsibility to protect and promote Margalla National Park, emphasizing that the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the consequences of human interference with nature.