Information Minister: Imran’s Adiala ‘Presidential Suite’ Outshines a Middle-Class Home

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar recently criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for alleging that he was confined to a death cell. Tarar clarified that Khan is actually housed in a “presidential suite” in Adiala Jail, which he claimed is more luxurious than a typical middle-class home.

“You are telling the West that you’re facing troubles and are imprisoned in a death cell. This so-called death cell is actually a ‘presidential suite’ in Adiala jail, which is better than a middle-class house,” Tarar stated during a press conference in Islamabad.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Imran Khan, through his lawyers, claimed that he was detained in a death cell typically reserved for terrorists to prevent any contact with the outside world. The 71-year-old former cricketer and politician has been imprisoned for almost a year, facing charges in three cases: the Toshakhana case, the cipher case, and the un-Islamic marriage case. His wife, Bushra Bibi, is also incarcerated.

Although a court suspended his sentence in the Toshakhana case and other courts overturned his convictions in the cipher and iddat cases, their hopes for release in July were dashed when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested them on new charges related to the sale of state gifts.

Despite Imran’s ongoing claims of inadequate facilities, the government presented documentary evidence in court to refute his assertions, showing that the PTI founder enjoys several amenities not available to common prisoners. These include an exercise bike, stretching belt, books, a separate kitchen, a special menu, an exclusive gallery for walks, an LED TV, a room cooler, and a study table.

During his press conference, Tarar highlighted how Imran, in his interview, conveniently forgot his own harsh treatment of political opponents, regardless of their gender. He recounted how Shehbaz Sharif, despite suffering from back pain, was transported in an armored car and pushed around, visible in footage. Maryam Nawaz was confined to a cramped 7×8 cell, unable even to spread her prayer mat, and was not allowed to walk.

Tarar also recalled the treatment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, whose wife passed away while he was imprisoned, and Rana Sanaullah, who endured extreme heat with a fire lit outside his cell. Tarar reminded the public of Imran’s harsh words about denying AC, TV, food, medicine, and visits to imprisoned PML-N leaders.

In response to a question, Tarar emphasized that his government does not aim to victimize political opponents and that they even accommodate Imran’s requests for “desi murghi.”