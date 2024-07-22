History-making referee Hollie stamps her authority on Springboks

Scot Hollie Davidson on Saturday became the first woman to referee a South Africa Test, and quickly established her authority as the home team defeated Portugal 64-21 in Bloemfontein.

When Springbok Andre Esterhuizen fouled fellow centre Jose Lima with less than three minutes on the clock, she watched replays of the incident and flashed a yellow card in the one-off Test.

She also told an off-field official to review the incident and decide whether the punishment should be upgraded to a red card. Several minutes later yellow turned to red.

Davidson once again lifted a card from her pocket on 35 minutes for foul play with South Africa winger Kurt-Lee Arendse the offender. This time she was satisfied 10 minutes in the sin bin would suffice and a relieved Arendse returned in the second half after the Springboks were temporarily reduced to 13 men. The Scot took further disciplinary action five minutes from time with substitute Quan Horn yellow-carded after a foul. Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick had hailed Davidson before the match.