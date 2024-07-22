Mercedes chief Wolff blasts ‘total underperformance’ in Hungary flop

Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff slammed all involved in their “total underperformance” in Saturday’s qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix. Wolff made clear his dissatisfaction after three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth and George Russell 17th, just two weeks after the team shone at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone where Hamilton claimed an emotional win. Russell said his qualifying had ended in “disaster” after failing to progress from the first qualifying run after making an error when he was also under-fuelled to claim an improved faster lap. Hamilton struggled in the second session and only scraped through in 10th in rising temperatures during a wet-and-dry period before winding up six-tenths off the pace set by Lando Norris who claimed pole for McLaren.