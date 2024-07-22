Population explosion, climate change strain economy: PFC chief

Pakistan is confronting population explosion and the escalating threats of climate change, which significantly strain its economy.

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated this while sharing his views in a roundtable conference on ‘Impacts of population explosion and climate change on economy’ here on Sunday. He said that with the current population growth rate, Pakistan’s population will swell to 403 million by 2050. This rapid increase in intensifies demands on already stretched resources of food, water, and energy. The burgeoning population requires additional infrastructure, placing enormous pressure on the government’s budget. He said climate change further exacerbates these challenges. Pakistan is highly vulnerable to climate-related impacts, including more frequent and severe floods, droughts, and heatwaves. These environmental stresses damage agricultural productivity, a crucial sector in Pakistan’s economy that employs about 40 percent of the workforce and contributes roughly 20 percent to the GDP.

Unpredictable weather patterns and reduced water availability threaten food security and livelihoods, pushing more people into poverty, he added.

On this occasion, Dr Waqar Ch Arain, Advisor to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman, said the convergence of these issues creates a complex scenario for Pakistan’s economic stability and growth. Addressing this requires integrated strategies focusing on population control through education and family planning, investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, and adopting sustainable agricultural practices.

Without urgent and coordinated action, the dual threats of population explosion and climate change will continue to undermine Pakistan’s economic development,he added. He said the increasing frequency of natural disasters results in significant economic losses. Floods cause extensive damage to infrastructure, homes, and crops, necessitating substantial financial resources for reconstruction and relief efforts.