Soaring inflation hits country: Prices of fruits, vegetables skyrocket

The wave of inflation continues to sweep across Pakistan, pushing the prices of everyday essentials to unprecedented levels. As the cost of fruits and vegetables reaches alarming heights, the public is feeling the strain on their household budgets.

According to the latest reports, the price of fruits has surged to Rs 400 per kilogram, while vegetables have climbed to Rs 800 per kilogram. Additionally, the prices of staple commodities such as flour and sugar have also seen significant hikes. Flour prices have risen by Rs 20 per kilogram, and the cost of sugar has now reached Rs 165 per kilogram. The price of open milk has increased to Rs 240 per liter, further adding to the financial burden on households. This increase comes despite assurances from the federal and Punjab governments, led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), that inflation rates were under control.

Detailed reports from various media sources reveal a worrying trend in the market. Potatoes are being sold at Rs 200 per kilogram, onions at Rs 120, and okra has jumped to Rs 250 per kilogram. Ginger and garlic are priced at Rs 800 and Rs 600 per kilogram, respectively. Other vegetables such as peas and capsicum are being sold at Rs 400 and Rs 250 per kilogram. Fruits have not been spared from the inflationary pressures. Grapes are now priced at Rs 400 per kilogram, while dried plums and pomegranates are selling for Rs 300 per kilogram.