Pakistan lodges strong protest with German govt: DPM Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that Pakistan had lodged a strong protest with the German Government in the wake of yesterday’s attack by a gang of extremists on Pakistan Consulate in Frankfurt. The DPM, foreign minister, in a post on X account, said that yesterday a gang of extremists breached the premises of Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt, Germany endangering the lives of its consular staff. Dar said the German government was urged to fulfill its responsibilities under the Vienna Conventions and ensure the security of the diplomatic missions and staff of Pakistan. “We have also pressed them (German Govt) for taking immediate measures to arrest and prosecute those involved in yesterday’s incident and hold to account those responsible for the lapses in the security,” it was further added.