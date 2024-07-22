Women’s T20 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Nepal by 9 wickets to register first win

Pakistan defeated Nepal by 9 wickets to register their first win in the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

After a humiliating defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India in the first match of the tournament, Pakistan bounced back strongly and outclassed Nepal in all departments. After winning the toss, skipper Nida Dar sent Nepal into bat and restricted them to a meagre 108/6 in 20 overs. Sadia Iqbal picked up two wickets for 19 runs while Fatima Sana took one wicket for 24 runs. The other three Nepali batters were run out.

The Greenshirts chased down the target in 11.5 overs with 9 wickets in hand, thanks to Gul Feroza’s blistering innings. She scored 57 off 35 balls with the help of 10 fours. Muneeba Ali also contributed with an unbeaten 46. In their first match of the event, Nepal had defeated UAE to register their first-ever victory in Asia Cup history. Pakistan will face United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the third and final group match on Tuesday.