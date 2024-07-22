Woman shifted by air ambulance for first time in Pakistan

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a patient on Sunday was shifted by rescue air ambulance to a hospital in Rawalpindi. Chief Minister office’s sources told APP that a patient Halima Bibi, who was paralysed in a roof collapse incident, was shifted from Mianwali to Rawalpindi by the air ambulance. Sources said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had fulfilled another promise made with the people of Punjab. According to details, forty-year-old Halima Bibi was recommended by the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) surgeon to be shifted to Rawalpindi for treatment. On the instructions of CM Maryam Nawaz, Halima Bibi was successfully shifted to Rawalpindi in ‘Golden Hour’ air ambulance. Dr. Razoon Naseer supervised the operation. Halima’s family members thanked CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, saying she proved to be an angel of mercy for them. Maryam Nawaz expressed her determination that the best and timely treatment was right of every citizen of Punjab and it would definitely be given to them.