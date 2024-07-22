Is Bella preparing to sue famous sporting giant?

Famous model Bella Hadid has reportedly hired a legal team to file a lawsuit against Adidas. TMZ reported that the model Hadid is suing the popular sporting giant after being removed from 1972 campaign amid the Munich Olympics Controversy.

Adidas removed her from an ad campaign and apologised after backlash over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

As per the publication, Hadid feels that she didn’t know what she was getting herself into and she holds the sports giant responsible for that.

However, the model is still under contract with Adidas despite the company publicly announcing that they have dropped her. Adidas, featured the supermodel, in their new campaign that honoured the 52nd anniversary of the Munich Olympics, Hadid and the company, both received backlash.

The athletic wear brand in its apology stated that they had no intention of making a statement linked to historical tragedies. They also announced of revising their campaign.