Kiran Rao opens up about ‘happy divorce’ from Aamir Khan

Filmmaker Kiran Rao opened up about her decision to divorce actor Aamir Khan, describing the experience as a journey of self-discovery and emotional growth. ?The couple, who confirmed their separation in July 2021 after a 15-year marriage, have managed to navigate this transition with grace and mutual respect.

In an interview, Rao – the director of the film Laapataa Ladies – stressed that the decision to part ways was not abrupt but the result of careful consideration.?”It’s been a very happy divorce,” Rao remarked during her appearance on the Faye D’Souza Show. She explained that despite the emotional challenges involved, the separation has ultimately brought her a sense of fulfillment and happiness.

Reflecting on her life before her marriage to Khan, Rao shared that she cherished her independence and had grown accustomed to being single for a long period. “Before Aamir, I was single for a very long time. I really enjoyed my independence. I was lonely, but now I have Azad (her son), so I tend not to be lonely,” she said. Rao underscored that the companionship of her son and the support from both families have alleviated any fears of loneliness.

Rao and Khan’s relationship, which began during the filming of Lagaan 20 years ago, has endured beyond the boundaries of marriage. Rao noted that their bond remains strong and meaningful, independent of the formal institution of marriage.?”There’s a lot of love, a lot of respect, a lot of shared history,” Rao stated, emphasizing that their connection transcends the need for official validation.

The former couple, who remain co-parents to their son Azad, have found comfort in their continued friendship and mutual support. Rao conveyed that despite their decision to divorce, the enduring affection and respect between them will persist. “We don’t need a paper to say that we are married but we know what we mean to each other,” she said, highlighting the depth of their relationship.