Sonya Hussyn reveals how father-daughter bond shaped her romantic life

Acclaimed Pakistani actress and model Sonya Hussyn shared details about her personal life and its impact on her romantic relationships.?Known for her resilience and significant achievements in the entertainment industry, including her recent milestone of purchasing a home for her family, Hussyn’s journey has not been without its emotional trials.

During the broadcast on a private TV channel, Hussyn disclosed that her parents’ troubled marriage during her formative years profoundly affected her relationship with her father. ?Reflecting on her past, she admitted that the tumultuous nature of their relationship went largely unrecognized until it manifested in her own romantic encounters.

Hussyn revealed that her former partner had urged her to seek therapy, suggesting that she was subconsciously seeking the paternal comfort and protection in her relationships that she had missed in her youth.?This, she explained, is a common psychological phenomenon where individuals project unresolved familial needs onto their romantic partners.

In a bid to heal and improve her strained bond with her father, Hussyn took the initiative to openly express her feelings. The emotional exchange brought her father to tears, marking a significant turning point in their relationship.?Despite his reserved nature, he has since made efforts to demonstrate his pride in her achievements and the strides she has made in her personal and professional life.