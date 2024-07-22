Trinasolar wins prestigious global accolades for excellence in solar technology

Trinasolar, which plans to inject 200 megawatts (MW) of solar energy into Pakistan’s grid, has been honored with two great accolades in the solar industry. The company, a leading global provider of photovoltaic and smart energy solutions, has been awarded the “2024 Overall Highest Achiever” by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC) for the exceptional performance of its Vertex N 625W modules and has also been named a “Top Performer” for the tenth consecutive year by Kiwa PV Evolution Labs (Kiwa PVEL) in the 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard.

Trinasolar’s Vertex N 625W modules have been recognized for their reliability, superior energy yield, and outstanding performance, earning the “2024 Overall Highest Achiever” title in the annual PV Module Index (PVMI) by RETC. This accolade, which the Vertex N 700W+ series modules also received last year, solidifies Trina Solar’s leadership in the industry. The PVMI evaluates modules on quality, performance, and reliability, and the “Overall Highest Achiever” award is reserved for manufacturers who excel in all three categories. Trinasolar’s Vertex N 625W modules achieved high marks in ultraviolet-induced degradation (UVID), potential-induced degradation (PID), thermal cycling, efficiency, light-induced degradation (LID), PTC-to-STC ratio, and bill of materials (BOM) verification. In conclusion these tests ensure that the modules can withstand harsh environmental conditions while maintaining high efficiency and reliability. Cherif Kedir, President and CEO of RETC, stated, “We are very happy and honoured to recognize Trina as one of the overall highest achievers, so in terms of quality, reliability and performance, Trina has ranked extremely high.” In addition to the RETC accolade, Trinasolar has been named a “Top Performer” by Kiwa PV Evolution Labs (Kiwa PVEL) for the tenth consecutive year. This recognition, featured in the 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, acknowledges Trinasolar’s Vertex N modules for their exceptional performance across multiple categories. The organization remains one of the few manufacturers to consistently earn this distinction, reinforcing its status as an industry leader.

Kiwa PVEL’s annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard provides extensive data and research that help buyers mitigate risks and identify quality manufacturers. Trinasolar’s Vertex N 720W series modules stood out, earning “Top Performer” status in all seven tests—an achievement shared by only three other models out of the 380 modules tested. These modules combine i-TOPCon Advanced technology and 210mm technology, delivering increased power output, greater efficiency, higher bifaciality, and lower degradation. “Congratulations to Trinasolar for achieving ‘Top Performer’ recognition in every test category,” said Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of sales and marketing at Kiwa PVEL.